Tunisian Health Ministry on Friday night reported 2,649 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 154,903.

The death toll from the virus rose by 56 to 5,108 in the North African country.

It also reported 1,615 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 344 in intensive care units, the ministry said in a statement.

Given the rapid spread of COVID-19 in some provinces of the country since the last week of 2020, Tunisian President Kais Saied, on Friday, called on the authorities to examine the possibility of re-imposing general lockdown in regions with high numbers of COVID-19 infections.

Quoted by the Tunisian private radio Mosaique FM, Saied underlined that the measures taken against the spread of COVID-19 have not led to concrete results, due to lack of compliance. (Xinhua/NAN)