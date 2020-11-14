Tunisia’s President Kais Saeid begins a four-day state-visit to Qatar on Saturday, at the invitation of Emir Tamim Ben Hamad Al Thani, diplomatic sources announced in Tunis on Friday.

During the visit, the Tunisian president will hold talks with the Emir of Qatar, meet with Qatari officials and the Tunisian community living in that country, the sources said.

President Saeid will hold talks on the economic cooperation between the two countries, and discuss projects which Doha has promised to fund, like the vegetable production platform in Sidi Bouzid and the health city of Kairouan. (PANA/NAN)