The first round of the snap election in Tunisia is scheduled for Sept. 15, with as many as 26 candidates competing for the position.
“This is a kind of a test for democracy.
Nidaa Tounes (Tunisia’s Call) is a popular liberal secular party which advocates for separating religion and state and developing a strong civil society.
Late Tunisian President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi was a member.
Massadi also noted that unequal opportunities for the election campaign were among the problems that the election participants faced.
“The Prime Minister (Youssef Chahed, one of the leaders of the election race), apparently, has great financial opportunities for campaigning.
“There is also evidence that candidates use state human and physical resources,” the lawmaker said.
The decision to hold the snap presidential election in Tunisia was made after the 92-year-old president, who led the country for the past five years, died on July 25.
The IHAE is considered one of the achievements of the 2011 Revolution. It is a nine-member permanent body based in Tunis which enjoys administrative and financial independence.
Its mission is to “ensure democratic, pluralistic, fair and transparent elections and referendums” and supervise as well as oversee all related processes.
The election campaigns started on Sept. 2 and will continue until Sept. 13, with Sept. 17 as the deadline for the announcement of the preliminary election results.
Oct. 21 is scheduled for the announcement of the final results. In case of no absolute majority vote, a second round will be held after two weeks. (Sputnik/NAN)
