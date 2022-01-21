A chieftain of the APC in Lagos State, Mr. Tunji Bello, has urged Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion, to join hands to vote in Tinubu in 2023

Speaking at a prayer session organised by Mainland Independent Group for the APC national leader, Bello, who is Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in Lagos State, said Tinubu’s antecedents indicate that he is the only candidate whose presidency would succeed in transforming Nigeria to a super power within the comity of nations.

Chief co-ordinator of the group, Ibrahim Megida, who represented Bello, said Nigeria needed somebody with the experience and exposure of the former governor to put Nigeria on a sound footing in 2023.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said Nigeria needed somebody that can confront the myriad of challenges facing the country and Tinubu was the best candidate for the job.

Chairman of the group, Kayode Aransiola, described Tinubu as a visionary and dynamic leader who was able to transform Lagos State through his administrative dexterity.