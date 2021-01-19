The trial of a former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Tanimu Kabiru Turaki continued before Justice Inyang Ekwo of Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, with the prosecution presenting its seventh witness, Mohammed Gambo Muazu, a retiree and former Director Procurement in the Ministry of Special Duties.

Muazu who was led in evidence by Abubakar Uba Ringim told the court that he was not aware of any circumstance that will warrant a Permanent Secretary to sign an award letter when there is a Director Procurement.

When he was presented with an award letter purportedly signed by Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Special duties who is now late, he stated that, “I don’t know anything about it and I am just seeing it for the first time.”

Muazu further told the court that “sometime in 2014, an intervention project was brought to the Ministry of Special Duties to execute. It was agreed that some contracts will be given to members of the Ministry to execute. The contract was prequalified and over 5,000 companies applied, applications were forwarded to the census board for approval and award letters were given to the companies that won the contracts for execution thereafter.”

He further told the court that he was introduced to one Abdulrahman Yusuf, a bureau de change operator, by the then Permanent Secretary, Taiye Haruna and it was through Yusuf that some of the profit gotten from the contracts was changed to Dollars and then given to the then Permanent Secretary.