Something deadly is being carelessly thrown up. It’s bloody too. When it gets full blast, it won’t be palatable. Nobody will enjoy it.

No one is paying attention. These pretended leaders are not treating it even with kid’s gloves. They are feigning expensive ignorance.

Bello Turji Kachalla is angry. He is not the one to hide it. His “noble” profession would not allow to do that. He is “talk and do.” He’s short in words but long in action.

He feels pained if you label him bandit. Turji is far more than that. His real tag is terrorist. And he doesn’t fake it.

His forests of jurisdiction are in Zamfara, Niger and Sokoto states. And in that order. Those are the territories where he calls the shots. He does it without restrained.

His base is effectively in Fakai. A forest village in Shinkafi Local Government, Zamfara State. But on September 18, 2022, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) dared him.

They took the battle to his base. He escaped death by the whiskers. His house was bombed and reduced to shambles. When the dust settled, Turji exploded like never before.

He raged with fury: “I wonder if truly the government wanted to kill me. I think they only wanted to provoke me by making me renege on my promise not to kill anyone.”

He became more daring: “If they could spot my house, why couldn’t they sight and kill me? I only left the house a couple of minutes when the bombardment occurred.” What uncanny audacity!

His accusing finger: “The people should know their enemy from the onset. The government is provoking us so that we will take revenge on the poor masses.”

He fumed on: “Government is only fooling the gullible and naive people that they want to end banditry. In actual sense, they are the ones fuelling the activities of the bandits and benefiting from them.” Gbam! This is grave.

“Peace is priceless.” Yes, it is: “I’m ready to be a peace advocate unless the government wants me to be a warmonger. I’m ready for either peace or war. Whatever, government wants, we can give them in multitude.”

The choice is government’s. Turji has offered a path to peace. And on gold platter for that matter! His options are open and doable.

He was “proud” to list his achievements: “There have not been attacks in the last five months since we reached a truce with the government.” Then, what happened?

He opened up sort of: “But now that the military has attacked our home, we feel betrayed especially after the death of vulnerable people in the air strikes.”

His claims: “The government only succeeded in destroying some part of my house and other buildings belonging to the innocent people.

“For the past five months, we didn’t attack or kill anyone around Shinkafi. As a result, farming and other businesses were flourishing without any hitches. I feel embarrassed when my name was mentioned after the attacks by other terrorists.”

It is instructive that government has not yet found a response. Not in any form. Turji didn’t want to be taken for granted. We should watch out. He meant every word he vomited. It’s evident and glaring.

His body language, utterances, actions and inactions clearly gave him out. He raised fundamental issues. And they are germane to lasting peace.

We should be sensitive enough. Terrorists are never afraid of death. So, they don’t run away from it. They retreat not because they don’t want to get killed. No.

They rather retreat to prepare for more destructions, killings and atrocities. The reason we have to honestly address his anger and angst. We should be wise not to dismiss him with careless wave of hand.

Pity! The onus falls heavily on our security agencies.

TALK BACK

If at your level as at 2015, you did not know that they (politicians) were lying to Nigerians is unfortunate. May be, because Tinubu is your kinsman.

You don’t know that the Fulani North regards Nigeria as their estate. They believe they are to rule forever as proposed by Alhaji Ahmadu Bello in his famous speech on October 10, 1960.

They only need an alliance from either the East or the West.

2032: Think Nigeria first

Come 2023, what is required of Nigerians is to think Nigeria first. Look into how to vote in persons that can do it right.

We need the credible person with ability to address our problems by repositioning the economy.

We need an expert with inclusiveness and inclusiveness.

Get your PVC ready.

Meanwhile, I will advise former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan to maintain date with destiny.

He was the first to accept defeat. He congratulated Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, on his electoral victory back in 2015.

