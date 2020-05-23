With global travelling grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, globetrotters are wondering how the world of traveling will be changed thereafter.

In the meantime, well-travelled folks are relishing some of their memorable travel experiences.

The Flawed actress shared her travel trivia.

Best Travel Experience

Going to Atlanta to visit my friend and family.

Dream destination

Jamaica. I want to attend their parties and see those crazy moves they do for myself.

Advice to first-time traveller outside the country

Always get a comfortable seat on the plane; travel with hand sanitizers and be friendly––you never know who is sitting beside you.

Favourite food abroad

Jamaican or Thai food

Unforgettable travel experience

I travelled through Turkey to Atlanta. I found the people at the airport super-unfriendly. Yes, the airport was beautiful, but the officials at the airport shocked me. They wouldn’t answer questions, they refused to speak English, they refused to interact with Black people.

First travel outside Nigeria

First time I travelled outside Nigeria, I couldn’t sleep, I wanted to see everything.

Must-have travel items

Travel pillow, sanitizer, gummy bears, lip gloss, deodorant.

Best Travel companion

Family