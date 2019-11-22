Turkish authorities on Friday detained 46 people for allegedly disseminating terror propaganda on social media regarding Turkey’s military operation in north-eastern Syria.

The Anadolu news agency said the suspects were detained in the city of Adana in south-eastern Turkey and were also accused of inciting hatred and insulting the Turkish state.

Turkey halted its assault on Kurdish militias in north-eastern Syria in October after two ceasefire deals, first with the U.S., then with Russia.

Ankara recently suggested the operation would resume, arguing that neither Russia nor the U.S. has managed to force the militias to vacate the border zone as agreed.

Turkey has been cracking down on dissent over the Syria operation which started on Oct. 9, with several arrests.

The Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu earlier said that about 500 social media accounts had been investigated for insulting the operation and that 121 people have been arrested.

The minister had warned more detentions would follow. (dpa/NAN)