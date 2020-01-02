Seven suspects were detained on Thursday in Turkey for allegedly helping former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn transit through Istanbul as he fled Japan for Lebanon, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

The suspects, including four pilots, two employees for a private ground service company and one Operation Manager of a private cargo company, were detained as part of an investigation conducted by Ataturk Airport security officers in Istanbul.

An anonymous security sources said that Turkey’s Ministry of Interior were not given any information about the private aircraft that brought Ghosn to Turkey.

However, an official from the ministry noted that there was neither entry nor exit procedures made.

Ghosn had since fled Japan and arrived in Lebanon via Turkey amid charges of financial misconduct.

The former Nissan chief had been charged with aggravated breach of trust and violating the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and awaiting trial.

The ex-auto tycoon’s bail condition was that he was banned from leaving Japan after being released from detention. (Xinhua/NAN)