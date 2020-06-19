Turkey decided to impose a limited curfew on weekends in June as part of COVID-19 measures due to upcoming high school and university admission examinations, the country’s Health Minister has said.

The limited curfew aims to prevent the crowds on the streets during examination hours and spare the day only for the youth, Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, tweeted.

Turkey’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases increased by 1,304 in the past 24 hours, and 21 people died, taking the death toll to 4,882, the minister said.

The total confirmed cases climbed to 184,031, he said adding that 1,382 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, making the total number of recovered cases 156,022.

The minister also said that 48,412 tests were conducted over the past day and the overall number of tests reached 2,822,316.

Turkey is currently treating 755 patients in intensive care units, along with 311 intubated patients, he noted.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

The country sees a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases since it lifted restrictions.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese doctors and medical experts held a video conference with their Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers and controlling the spread of the virus. (Xinhua/NAN)