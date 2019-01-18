NAN

Turkish prosecutors on Friday, issued new detention warrants for no fewer than 72 people over their suspected links to a group blamed for a failed coup in 2016.

“Police units launched simultaneous operations to catch the suspects, including soldiers in active service, on the orders of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the western province of Izmir,’’ the broadcaster, NTV said.

Ankara accused U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen and his network of masterminding the coup attempt in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has requested his extradition seven times.

Hundreds of others were targeted in operations launched in other parts of the country in recent days.

