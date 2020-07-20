Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Turkish government has reiterated its call for the handing over of schools linked with Fetullah Gülen in Nigeria.

Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Melih Ulueren, made the call in Abuja, yesterday, during the fourth year commemoration of the thwarted coup attempt of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, alleged to have been carried out by Fetullah Gülen and his FETÖ organisation.

The attempted coup claimed over 250 lives and more than thousands persons said to have been injured.

Ulueren said Turkish government had always advised the Nigerian government to close the FETÖ schools, expressing the readiness of the Turkish government to take them over.

The Turkish envoy, however, took note of worries in some quarters regarding a possible drop in the quality of education offered in the schools, assuring that such would not happen.

Ulueren also assured that if taken over by the Turkish government, Nigerian teachers would keep their jobs and the students will carry on with their studies.

“We always advise them (Nigerian government) to close the FETÖ’s schools in Nigeria and we express our readiness to take over them.

“There is a worry about the quality of education being interrupted and so forth. It will not be interrupted. The quality of the education will not go down, Nigerian teachers will keep their jobs, students will carry on with their education,” Ulueren said.

While frowning at the delay in the handing over of the schools, the Turkish envoy assured that if not today, the schools will be taken over tomorrow.