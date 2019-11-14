Turkey plans to send to the U.S. an alleged Islamic State fighter who had been stranded in a buffer zone between the Greek and Turkish borders.

“Proceedings have been started to send the foreign terrorist to the U.S. after the U.S. promised to accept him in the country and draft a travel document for him,” the Interior Ministry said, according to state news agency Anadolu.

The statement comes hours after a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Turkey on Monday said it had deported the first foreign Islamic State fighter, a U.S. citizen.

The ministry said on Thursday that he was deported to Greece on his request.

The media later reported that the suspect was brought to a Turkish border checkpoint at Edirne, in north-western Turkey.

The man, identified as Muhammad Darwis B, a U.S. citizen of Jordanian descent, has been spending nights in a car in the buffer zone after Greek authorities declined to accept him, private DHA news agency reported.

DHA said that he was captured during Turkey’s offensive in north-eastern Syria launched last month.

Ankara said that more Islamic State suspects would be deported this week, with Germany being one of the destinations. (dpa/NAN)