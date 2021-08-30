From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Government of Turkey has promised to assist the Nigerian Army in tackling the menace of the Boko Haram and Islamic State Of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorising the peace of Nigeria.

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria His Excellency, Hidaye Bayraktar, made this known when he visited the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, in his office at Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Bayraktar, who said his country shares the same security threat with Nigeria, said he was at the AHQ, to seek collaboration and cooperation on how his country can come in to help the army in the ongoing counterterrorism operations.

He said his country had suffered terrorism understands what Nigeria was passing through and pledged his country readiness in the area of equipment, training among other support.

Welcoming the delegation to his office, the Chief Of Army Staff, who thanked the ambassador for the visit, said Nigeria would collaborate with Turkey in the area of air defence equipment, training of personnel in the staff colleges, special forces and defence college.

He told the ambassador a Nigeria delegation made up of members of the armed forces had visited some military equipment production factories in Turkey to boost its counter-insurgency operations and expressed the hope that the desired equipment would be supplied in the shortest possible time.

