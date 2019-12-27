Turkey will send troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli as soon as next month, President Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday, putting the country’s conflict at the center of wider regional frictions.

Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has been fending off a months-long offensive by General Khalifa Haftar’s forces in eastern Libya, which have been supported by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Last month, Ankara signed two separate accords with the GNA, led by Fayez al-Serraj, one on security and military cooperation and another on maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean.

“Since there is an invitation (from Libya) right now, we will accept it,” Erdogan told members of his AK Party in a speech. “We will put the bill on sending troops to Libya on the agenda as soon as parliament opens.” The legislation would pass around Jan. 8-9, he said, opening the door to deployment.

However, it was unclear what specific invitation Erdogan was referring to, as the interior minister in the Tripoli-based government, Fathi Bashagha, suggested in comments to reporters in Tunis that no such official request had yet been made. “If the situation escalates and then we have the right to defend Tripoli and its residents… we will submit an official request to the Turkish government to support us militarily so we expel the ghost of mercenary forces,” Bashagha said yesterday.

“Russia is there with 2,000 Wagner (fighters),” Erdogan said yesterday, also referring to some 5,000 fighters from Sudan in Libya. “Is the official government inviting them? No.” “They are all helping a war baron (Haftar), whereas we are accepting an invitation from the legitimate government of the country. That is our difference,” he added.

The maritime deal ends Turkey’s isolation in the East Mediterranean as it ramps up offshore energy exploration that has alarmed Greece and some other neighboring states. The military deal would preserve its lone ally in the region, Tripoli, which is surrounded by Haftar’s forces.

Haftar’s forces were not immediately available for reaction to Erdogan’s comments.

For weeks Ankara has flagged the possibility of a military mission in Libya, which would further stretch its armed forces less than three months after it launched an incursion into northeastern Syria against a Kurdish militia.