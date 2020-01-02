Turkey’s parliament on Thursday authorised military invention in Libya by voting in favour of a one-year mandate to deploy troops in the midst of an escalating civil war.

The mandate passed by 325 votes in favour and 184 against.

It was expected to be approved easily because President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party and its far-right ally, the Nationalist Movement Party, have a parliamentary majority.

An emergency session was called to discuss the motion, which will allow the government to decide on the timing and scope of the deployment and the number of armed forces to be sent.

Turkey supports the UN-backed Government of National Accord based in Tripoli, which Erdogan said had requested Ankara to send its troops.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj’s internationally recognised government is battling for power against a rival administration based in the east and led by military strongman Khalifa Haftar. (dpa/NAN)