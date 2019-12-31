A Turkish Airline aircraft experienced a burst tire upon landing at the Port Harcourt airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A team of airworthiness inspectors of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) were immediately informed of the development and rushed to the runway to ascertain the seriousness of the incident

An NCAA source said airworthiness operatives were on ground to assess the situation as they awaited staff of

the Accident Investigation Bureau AIB who will investigate the cause of the incident.