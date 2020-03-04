Chinelo Obogo

Ground-handling service provider, Nahco Aviance and Turkish Airline, have signed a long-term contract that would see the ground handler handle all the airline’s passenger and cargo flights and other ramp activities in all Turkish Airline locations in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

The contract renewal comes few weeks after the company won the contract to handle Cabo Verde Airlines, the national airline of Cape Verde.

Speaking on the development, the Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, Nahco Aviance, Prince Saheed Lasisi, said the decision of the partners to extend the agreement between them is a demonstration of the trust and confidence the parties have in each other.

“The fundamental of any relationship is trust. We have been in this relationship with Turkish Airline for decades. Over this time, we have come to trust each other and to look out for what is in the best interest of each other. We are proud to be chosen consistently over others because of our excellent service delivery and unparalleled customer experience,” Lasisi said.

The executive director assured that in the long run, Nahco Aviance will only have itself to compete with because of the superior quality it has set for the industry.

Nahco is West Africa’s leading ground handling service provider with presence in all major Nigerian airports.

Founded in December 1979, the company has since grown into a multi-billion naira company with diversified investments in energy, logistics and development of a free trade zone. This has led to the establishment of Nahco Free Zone (NFZ), Mainland Cargo Options Limited (MCO) and Nahco Energy Power and Infrastructure (EPI).

The company has received various certifications including ISAGO certification of which the company is the first ground- handling company in West Africa to receive.

The company’s Q4 2019 unaudited results released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) shows revenue of N10.1 billion.