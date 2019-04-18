Bianca Iboma

To achieve seamless travels for Nigerians, Turkish Airlines has concluded plans to expand its operations in Nigeria by increasing its flights between the country and Istanbul, Turkey. The general manager, Turkish Airlines, Lagos, Mr. Yunus Ozbek, in a briefing, told journalists that, as part of its growth plans, the airline would begin four times weekly flights from Port Harcourt to Istanbul from June 24.

Ozbek explained the move would bring immense strategic values to the table, adding, “ we have a large customer base and a strong presence across Nigeria.”

“About 46 million people have visited Turkey. Istanbul boasts of a vast global route network and high technology equipment, with huge capacity for all aircraft types and sizes and naturally serves as cargo hub worldwide. The offer is a win-win for everybody.”

He stated that just like the airline had done in Lagos and Abuja, it planned to connect Port Harcourt to the rest of the world through Istanbul: “Nigeria, with its potential and growth prospects remains one of the airline’s most important destinations.”

“Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa and Nigerians love to travel. Lagos and Abuja are among our biggest destinations in Africa despite the competition on these routes. Nigeria is growing and we want to be part of this growth,” he said.

He stated that with the new route from Port Harcourt to Istanbul, Nigerian students from the region who wished to study abroad could also take advantage of its Students’ Discounted Fare programme.

Also, the airlines general manager, Abuja office, Mr. Mehmet Asik, said the airline has 55 destinations in Africa and considered the continent an important part of its business map. Asik emphasised growth and business prospects, as the airline had recorded steady and significant passenger and cargo growth in the past few years, with 307 destinations globally. He said, in line with its expansion plans, the airline was also working on fleet modernisation and expansion, with a plan to raise the number of aircraft from 336 to 500 in the next four years.