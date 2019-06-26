Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the commencement of Turkish Airlines Flights to the Port Harcourt International Airport will lead to greater economic development for the state.

Speaking during a ceremony marking the maiden flight of Turkish Airlines to Port Harcourt International Airport yesterday, Wike said that Rivers Government was ready to partner with Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), for more airlines to operate International flights from the state.

He said: “We are happy that Turkish Airlines is now operating from the Port Harcourt International Airport. This will positively impact the economy of the State.

“Outside Lagos and Abuja, Port Harcourt International Airport should be the next destination for international flights and other business opportunities. The Rivers State Government is willing to partner with key stakeholders to ensure that more airlines operate from the state”.

He said the State has great economic opportunities that would be beneficial to investors. He noted that the economy of the state can sustain itself.