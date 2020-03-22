Following the announcement by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to shut down international airports in Lagos and Abuja for all flights, starting from Monday, 23rd March, 2020, Turkish Airlines, has announced that it will be rescheduling it’s flights for Tuesday, March 24 to Monday, March 23.

The airline said as an outfit that puts travel security at the forefront in relation with the flying public, the move was to accommodate passengers of the cancelled flights and ensure they all reach their destination before the closure of airports.