Former Lazio midfield enforcer Ogenyi Eddy Onazi may be in search of a new club after his present side Trabzonspor informed him of their decision to move him on, according to reports from the Turkish media.

The 2013 AFCON winning star only returned from a long-term injury layoff a few weeks ago but has not been able to reclaim a starting shirt in the side.

Trabzonspor have been enjoying a solid campaign so far with the Black Sea Storm currently in third place on the Super Lig table.

The side have 32 points from 17 games played, just one point behind second-placed Instabul Basaksehir, and five behind league leaders Sivasspor.

Only two days ago, Trabzonspor parted ways with manager Unal Karaman despite the Turk leading the side to wins in their last three matches of the year 2019. The former head coach only lasted 18 months in charge.