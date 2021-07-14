From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, yesterday, commemorated the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day in Abuja.

The event which witnessed the presence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, and members of the diplomatic corps, also featured a tree planting ceremony, photo exhibition and a movie documentary, ‘The Network’.

The FCT minister presided over the tree planting and the official cutting of the ribbon for the photo exhibition, assisted by the envoys.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, Hidayet Bayraktar, said: “Today, we are commemorating the fifth anniversary of the thwarted coup attempt of July 15, 2016.

“July 15 was not a typical military coup attempt.

“The perpetrators of this hideous undertaking actually consisted of the disciples of Fetullah Gulen, the man who calls himself ‘Imam of the Universe’ and aimed to take control of the Turkish State to reinstitute his regime according to his perverted religious ethos.”

Bayraktar said it was impossible to find the appropriate words to describe the brutality and treachery that the conspirators displayed that night.

The Turkish envoy said it was the worst act of terror in the history of the Turkish Republic.

