From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, yesterday, commemorated the July 15, Democracy and National Unity Day in Abuja.

The event which witnessed the presence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello and members of the diplomatic corps, also featured a tree planting ceremony, photo exhibition and a movie documentary, ‘The Network.’

The FCT Minister presided over the tree planting and the official cutting of the ribbon for the photo exhibition, assisted by the envoys.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, Hidayet Bayraktar, said: “Today, we are commemorating the fifth anniversary of the thwarted coup attempt of July 15, 2016.

“July 15 was not a typical military coup attempt.

“The perpetrators of this hideous undertaking actually consisted of the disciples of Fetullah Gulen, the man who lunatically calls himself “Imam of the Universe” and aimed to take control of the Turkish State to reinstitute his regime according to his perverted religious ethos.”

Bayraktar further said it was impossible to find the appropriate words to describe the brutality and treachery that the conspirators displayed that night.

The Turkish envoy added that it was the worst act of terror in the history of the Turkish Republic.

“The members of FETO (Fetullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation) committed lethal acts of terrorism against innocent civilians who took to the streets to defend their democratic institutions.

“They killed their comrades in arms and commanders who refused to take part in the attempt.

“They used fighter jets to bomb the Turkish Parliament, the Presidential Compound, the National Intelligence Headquarters, and Special Forces Headquarters in an effort to subdue the resistance against them.

“They even attempted to assassinate the President and the Prime Minister of Turkey.

“July 15 was an important trial for the strength and perseverance of the Turkish democracy. We are proud that with the will of Turkish people, we have passed this test,” Bayraktar added.

While further saying that FETO is a mafia-like cultish terror group, with clandestine political aims, the Turkish envoy added that FETO is a threat not only to Turkey, but also to all countries they still run their operations.

He also said their actions in Turkey should be considered as a wake-up call for other countries.

According to Bayraktar, “It was the people of Turkey from all backgrounds and political views who resisted and displayed a historic example of solidarity as they stood selflessly in front of the tanks and reclaimed their democratic rights.

“Sadly, on that night, 251 Turkish citizens lost their lives and more than 2000 people got wounded.

“Today, we gathered together to commemorate their sacrifices. We will plant trees to honour the lives lost. We will inaugurate our “July 15: Victory Day” photo exhibition to mark their great struggle to protect democracy. And we will watch the movie documentary “The Network”, which analyses the henious methods of the FETO Terror Group that is being replicated all around the world.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank (Honourable Minister of FCT H.E. Mohammed Musa Bello and) distinguished members of Diplomatic Corps, who joined us today and showed their solidarity with Turkey.

“On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of July 15 heinous coup attempt, I wish God’s Mercy upon those who sacrificed their lives in defending the national will of the people and democracy against FETO terrorist organization.

“Their heroism will not be forgotten!

“May Allah rest their souls in peace,” Bayraktar prayed.

