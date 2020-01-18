Turkish Federation Issue License To Monaco Loanee Onyekuru; Sekidika Still In Limbo

The Turkish Football Federation have issued a license to Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru and this is a seal of approval from the football regulator that he is now a bona fide player of Galatasaray and eligible to represent the Turkish champions in their upcoming matches, allnigeriasoccer.com reports. The player’s license number 16956 issued on Friday, January 17 shows that he joined Galatasaray on January 5 and the agreement between the parties will end on May 31, 2020.

Onyekuru has been ruled out of Galatasaray’s first league game of 2020 against Eddy Onazi’s Denizlispor as he is recovering from malaria he contacted while holidaying in Nigeria.

The former Everton winger is expected to resume training with his teammates next week, assuming he does not suffer a relapse, which means the earliest date he can make his second debut for the Lions is January 23 when they face Rizespor in the Turkish Cup.