Uche Henry

The Turkish HVAC&R Exporters ssociation is set to provide sustainable innovations and technology advancement for all sub-discipline f echanics; heat transfer, thermodynamics and fluid mechanics among others.

In a statement delivered by the Chief Executive Officer, Elan Exhibitions West Africa, Jude Jide Chime, the ISIB Expo and Seminar slated to hold on September, 16-17, at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos, will feature about 00 meetings at the B2B session, display world class, sustainable and new products in the HVAC &R industry.

The event will also attracts over 1000 professional visitors and 30 nternational participants, with the trong support f American Society of Heating, Refrigerating nd Air -conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), Nigeria chapter nd Nigeria nstitution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMECHE ).

The VAC &R ISIB Exhibition is said to be known for its creative roduct isplays, world – class exhibition tand hat showcase sustainable innovations and rends that encompass arious spects of the HVAC &R ndustry hich ncludes all sub-discipline f Mechanics; Heat transfer, Thermodynamics, fluid mechanics.

The exhibition will feature sessions rom various exhibiting companies speaking from rounded angles of their Specialty, Experience, and Production strength.

Some of the topics to be discussed include; Air ilter election for VAC ystems nd hygenic pplications, Industrial ce machines, obil last Freezers, Mobile Shops, Plate Heat exchanger applications nd omestic ater Heater Systems, amongst others.

These opics re ocused n rends hat ill ncourage anufacturing f VAC &R echnologies, innovations hat ill reate ore pportunities f financial xchange, partnership, awareness and corporation or ederal and state nstitutions, EOs, business developers, consultants, ngineers, mporters , arketers/ dealers, Associations , keystakeholders, policy makers, rtisans and Traders in the HVAC &R Industry.