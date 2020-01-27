The Turkish Afad Catastrophe agency on Monday said that death toll from a magnitude-6.8 earthquake that struck Eastern Turkey on Friday has reached 39.

According CNN Turk, the earthquake struck near the city of Elazig at 8:55 p.m. (1755 GMT) on Friday.

It noted that rescue efforts were still under way, with workers trying to find two people trapped beneath rubble as concerns grew that time was running out.

However, rescuers had so far managed to pull 45 survivors out of the rubble since Friday. More than a thousand were reported injured.

Authorities said 35 deaths were in Elazig province, while the other four were in the neighbouring province of Malatya.(dpa/NAN)