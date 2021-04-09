From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

South West Agenda (SWAGA), a group championing the presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that 2023 is the turn of southern Nigeria to produce Nigeria’s President going by established rotational arrangement in the country.

Former minister of works and national coordinator of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, who spoke at the formal launch of the Ondo State chapter of the organisation in Akure, said the presidency is rotated between the south and north and that there was no micro-zoning of the office.

He said for this reason, zoning the 2023 presidency cannot be among the six geo political zones, but mainly between the two protectorates.

Adeyeye described the former Lagos State Governor as the most qualified person for the position, hence the need for all Nigerians to support him.

He called on the Yoruba to rally round Tinubu to become the next president of the country.

He said Tinubu had worked for the progress and development of the Yoruba nation and the country at large, hence the need to support him.