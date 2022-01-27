By Omodele Adigun

When people of Igbo extraction troop home en masse from all parts of Nigeria and other countries, other tribes would often wonder what pulls them to embark on this annual ritual in spite of the high cost and discomfort associated with the journey.

Africa’s Brewery giant, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has keyed into this socio-cultural norm among the Igbos through one of its iconic brands. In the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, Life Continental Beer has continued to be associated with the concept of celebrating progress and exemplary acts of accomplishments among Igbos. The Turu Ugo Lota campaign, as espoused by Life Continental Beer is a story of progress. Hence, it is not surprising to discover that Life Beer is currently dominating the beer category in the South East and has grown to become a dominant beer brand in the country.

According to Uche Unigwe, Sales Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, “within the East and wherever the Igbo man resides today, Turu Ugo Lota has become a slogan; it has become the trending language among Igbo people. When they go congregate in the bars or occasions, they no longer say ‘Give me a bottle of Life Beer’ anymore; they say give me ‘Progress’. This is because Life Continental Beer is now synonymous to progress.

In Nigeria, it is well-known fact that Igbos hold the record for holiday migratory travel. During the Christmas and New Year, they traditionally go back to their native villages. For a migratory tribe like the Igbos, this period offers a time of renewal and reconnection. Igbos are the most dispersed in Nigeria. Among Nigerians living abroad, Igbos will possibly be the number one block in Africa, Europe, the US and the Middle East.

Although most Igbos travel and ply their trade around the world, they typically return home to their villages with the aim of reconnecting with their kits and kin to enjoy the holidays. Within that convivial ambience, weddings, funerals, house warming, village meetings and festivals usually take center stage in the South-East of Nigeria. This festive period also presents a unique opportunity for these travelers to give back to the community that ‘raised them’. Hence, it is commonplace to find them embark on some community projects like building churches, community halls, schools, roads and hospitals. The Igbo people, predominantly Christians, are used to celebrating Christmas in a big way and with their extended families. The celebration begins a few weeks before Christmas when Ndigbo living outside their traditional Igbo land begin their homecoming while those at home prepare to welcome them. This homecoming norm among the Igbos is also a good time for the economy of the South East. The influx of people into the region means local businesses have their best season during this period. Preparatory to coming home, Easterners refurbish their houses, build new ones, and support the rebuilding of community infrastructure.

Commenting on the overarching impact that Life Continental Beer is having in the South-East of Nigeria, the Sales Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Unigwe said the impact of a campaign can best be measured by the communal connection among people. This campaign has now become a way of life and philosophical relevance among the Igbo people. In the hearts and minds of every Igbo person, they are aware that there is value in going out there to hustle, conquer and come back home to celebrate. They have now taken it a step further to deploy their resources to improve the lives of their immediate community and kinsmen”.

Since he assumed the role of the Sales Director of Nigerian Breweries in January 2018, Uche Unigwe has, through his exemplary leadership, stimulated the exponential sales growth of the company’s products particularly, the Life Beer brand in the South-Eastern parts of Nigeria. An experienced leader with an analytical mind and excellent business insight, Unigwe has years of experience in commercial leadership and managing diverse international markets, cultures and teams.

An exemplary leader of Igbo root, Unigwe has always looked out for opportunities to drive home the narrative of the need to celebrate indigenous brands, especially those that originated from the East and Life Beer is an opportunity he seized to inspire the youths to bring back the glory. Shedding more light on Nigerian Breweries’ motivation for employing such market segmentation for the South-East of Nigeria, Uche stated that “it is not a bad thing in itself that you claim what God made you first and then collaborate among other ethnic nationalities. That is how life should be. Life Intercontinental Beer, which began from the East, wanted to establish and stamp its own identity that it is unapologetically “Eastern”. This is also born out of the realization that the people of the Eastern part of Nigeria have contributed immensely to its successful journey today”.

However, Uche stressed that Life Continental Beer is also extending its hand of friendship to consumers across other regions of the country. “It is also a known fact that the Igbos are in every nooks and crannies of the country; hence, Life Continental Beer will always be the brand of choice. It is being entrenched in the Igbo land as an identity but at the same time most appealing to friends and families of the Igbos”.

As a testimonial of Life Beers’ efforts in boosting the morale of Igbos, the brand was conferred with the title of “Mmanya Oganiru of Igboland”. According to Uche, the title bestowed on Life Continental Beer “is a recognition of the effort and support that Life Beer has shown to the entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo. The Title “Mmanya Oganiru” simply means the “Beer for Progress”. For us, the title is a validation of our brand purpose which is “Progress” and an indication that all our efforts and commitment towards the progress of the Igbo community and Nigeria in general has not gone unnoticed by the people. That first class traditional rulers in Igboland came together to crown Life Beer “Mmanya Oganiru of Igboland is really special”.

Evidently, the bond between Life Continental Beer and the Igbos has been rewarding and fruitful. This is because the Beer Brand has always identified with the people of the East. “Life Continental Beer recognizes progress and has tapped into that progressive nature of the Igbos. They are industrious people who are never in doubt of their heritage and progressive instinct. Life Continental Beer has been supporting the Igbo people through various channels; one of which is the Progress Booster that allows us to support people from the East with funds to drive their business enterprises yearly. A lot of people have benefited from this initiative. The second way that Life Continental Beer identifies with the people of the East is by showing brand sponsorship for local community festivals. Life Continental Beer has always thrown its weight behind all cultural festivals emanating from the East”. Uche stated.

As a brand that is totally sold out to the struggles and progress trajectory of the Igbo community, Life Continental Beer has given a significant amount of financial support to the Igbo entrepreneurs. Uche said that “we extend an average of N300, 000 to thousands of entrepreneurs on a yearly basis as support for their business ventures. This does not include the money spent in local sponsorships of community events and festivals. We also give financial support to Igbo artists and afford them with the needed leverage to succeed in life”.

Another remarkable feat that is attributed to Life Continental Beer was the lighting of the iconic Niger Bridge. An elated Uche said that “I was present at the commissioning of the bridge and what was most significant is that this is a bridge that connects the East and West. On a closer outlook, this is not just a bridge that connects Anambra and Delta State; it is a bridge that connects the Onitsha indigenes and the Asaba people.