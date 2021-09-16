Life Continental Beer recently introduced a new television commercial targeted at celebrating the progress of its Igbo audience. This commercial is the latest project in a series of initiatives celebrating the culture and traditions of South East Nigeria. The ad tagged “Turu Ugo Lota” which translates to “Bring Home the Glory”, is a message of hope and one that celebrates the individual who is able to overcome challenges in spite of all odds. It depicts the real essence of Igbo culture, how it celebrates life and also features traditional music. The commercial was met with favourable reception all over the country when it was shown and gained over 3 million viewers within 72 hours of its official unveiling across several platforms.

Turu Ugo Lota was introduced to the public at a panel discourse organised by Life Continental Beer with the theme; Bringing Home the Glory: A Toast to Progress and Success. The discourse was well attended by high ranking government officials, traditional rulers, celebrities of Igbo extraction and other guests within a well-coordinated space in line with COVID-19 safety precautions.

The Life Continental Beer ad emphasises the point that no matter where one is coming from, no matter the challenges or obstacles in a person’s path, as long as one has “life”, there is no challenge within a person’s path that cannot be overcome.

In the ad, Pete Edochie, who is the lead character takes us on a nostalgic journey into the past by showcasing prominent and notable locations across the East. A frequent visitor or people from the Eastern part of the country will easily recognise places such as the Niger Bridge, Onitsha main city and of course the iconic Ojukwu Bunker.

His son, Yul Edochie, picks up on the narrative seamlessly and introduces us into the present, re-emphasising the resilient spirit of the East and goes ahead to belaud the Igbo by indulging in praise and extoling them to go out and bring home the glory whilst embracing their culture. The Igbo language is prominent in the commercial and viewers automatically identify with it as its local phrases resonates in their hearts.

Life Continental Beer’s Igbo celebration is the culmination of several initiatives undertaken over almost four decades to celebrate and honour the strength of South East Nigeria. As a progressive brand, Life recognises that the world is a dynamic place and that as it progressed, so too did Life Continental Beer. In 2012, the newly reformulated brand introduced itself as a regional powerhouse in the South East with its campaign theme “Friends for Life” and metamorphosed through various stages such as “Mmanya Ndu” and “Taste Progress” and in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand encouraged its people to stand strong (because) NduKa.

As the people’s choice Lager, the brand progressed from merely providing a refreshingly appealing beverage to customers, to one offering hope to its various host communities and loyal consumers. Today, Life Continental Beer is not only building hope, it is also entrenching a mind-set and preserving the Igbo culture and stories for generations to come. With portrayals like “TuruUgoLota”, the brand’s story telling becomes a conduit to showcase the wealth of cultural heritage and spark conversations that can provide winning narratives for people and for country.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.