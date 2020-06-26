The registration and housemate selection process for the Tush My Apartment reality TV show has kicked off.

According to the chairman of Tush My Home Global Limited, Dr. Fred Ayodeji Mafikuyomi, the show is for Nigerians from the age of 18 who want to be famous and want their lives changed.

While highlighting the reasons for the show, which he described as the first in Africa, Mafikuyomi said it is to boost the living conditions, restore the pride of average Nigerians and put smile on their faces.

”Tush My Apartment reality show is introduced to enhance the lifestyle of Nigerians by using a team of professionally trained and highly resourceful experts to execute a free and complete makeover of an existing apartment owned by three lucky Nigerians and contestants in the show or rent an apartment for the winners if necessary,” he explained.

The show targets all Nigerians, while three contestants who make it to the final will get their apartments renovated or rent a new apartment to the tune of N1.5 million N1 million and N500,000 respectively.

The show, which will be organized quarterly, provides opportunity for many Nigerians to have comfortable accommodation.

Mafikuyomi also encouraged Nigerians and brands to support the show, which according to him, respects our religion, culture, morale, social, norms and ethics.