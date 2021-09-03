Fast rising pop singer, Godwin Ogebe aka Tuspark Ogebe, last week became the first Nigerian to be appointed as Dream of the Earth Foundation ambassador.

Ogebe, who was unveiled on the Dream for Earth’s Twitter handle @hackforeath, took to his Instagram page @tusparkogebe to share the news with a Dream for Earth video.

Ogebe, who is also a child’s rights advocate, has always used his music distinctively to tackle global issues. In 2019, he released his first EP, #Breathless with songs engineered by popular singer, Simi and other producers.

Dream of the Earth is a foundation founded by Ann Molin with a mission to collect innovative, creative, imaginative dreams from citizens all over the world. It seeks to provide solutions to global challenges the earth faces. Also addressed as ‘Hack for Earth’, the body works in collaboration with the UN and UNICEF in Sweden; its dreams from different parts of the world will be shared at Global Hackathorn Expo 2020 coming up in October in Dubai.

The dreams so collected will serve as solutions to many of the world’s challenges; citizens all over the world are advised to join in the global hackathorn #Dream4Earth campaign as they dream. The highest votes would win a free trip to Dubai in October at the global Hackathorn Expo 2020 and offered an award also with a free entry to the Swedish pavilion. Dreams can be shared in text format and video format on the website www.dreamforeath.com

