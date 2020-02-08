Hosts of Minas Dollz TV show, Christiana Barlet and Lydia Cutler, also founder of the prestigious Aberdeen Fashion Week, were recently in Aberdeen, Scotland to discuss ‘Work Life Balance’ with seasoned author and filmmaker, Lee Cooper.

Both talk show hosts had a lot to share about ‘Work Life Balance’ with Lee Cooper whose story is one of inspiration and resilience. Having risen to the heights of odds, winning two Scottish titles and a Celtic title including competing for five years as a kick boxer, he later embarked on a journey of writing and filmmaking.

On her part, Lydia Cutler has had a successful career at building a brand of herself, and more prominently, the Aberdeen Fashion Week in Aberdeen, Scotland.

She and Lee had a lot to talk about in relations to handling family, work and personal life. With knowledge and rich insights from two seasoned professionals, a lot more were shared on how best to handle work life alongside other issues.