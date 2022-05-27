Since it premiered on Sunday, April 29, the iconic drama series, Village Headmaster, has continued to enjoy the patronage of millions of viewers across the country.

Indeed, the television programme has become the favourite of the elderly who watched the original production aired from 1968 to 1988, as well as the youth who have fallen in love with it based on its unique storytelling and performances of the cast.

Revived through a ground breaking partnership between Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), Village Headmaster is produced in line with the best international standards, and contains the precise amount of suspense, culture, romance, comedy, action and other elements of a great TV series.

The show parades some original cast including Dejumo Lewis (Kabiyesi), Ibidun Allison (Amebo), Dan Imoudu (Chief Dagbolu), Dele Osawe (Teacher Fadele), Melville Obriango (Teacher Oghene), Kate Adepegba (Folake) and Lara Akinsola (Doyin).

Others include Chris Iheuwa, Jide Kosoko, Rachael Oniga, Mr Macaroni, Funky Mallam, Yemi Shodimu, 9ice, Monica Friday, Mr Latin, Eric Obinna, Adekunle Salawu, Deborah Anugwa, Henry Arnold, Jide Alabi, Jumoke Odetola, Kristy Imanlehin, Rykardo Agbor, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Babatunde Aderinoye, Mide Martins, Sam Uche Anyamele and Omo Ibadan.

Powered by Glo, Village Headmaster is aired weekly and available across Nigeria and several parts of Africa on NTA Network on Thursdays at 8-9pm, AIT Network on Wednesdays from 9-10pm, and wapTV (DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, FreeTV 751, Play 275, and MyTV) on Fridays 8-9pm. It also streams online on VisionTV, ait.live, and AVOTV.

