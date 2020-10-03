Fleet owners in the south eastern part of Nigeria have been promised a special promotion scheme for bulk purchases of TVS King tricycles if such are made from authorised dealers.

At a trade event which rounded off in Umuahia and Aba, both in Abia State on Wednesday, the management team of Simba Group, distributors of Nigeria’s number one brands in the tricycle, motorcycle and power bike sectors assured their premium customers of mouth watering deals as a reward for their patronage.

The Team stormed the venues with their newly signed brand ambassador and former Nigeria football captain, Kanu Nwankwo.

Said Kanu at the well attended events: “Rewarding their customers and making them feel good is not a new thing at Simba. In fact we can say it is in their DNA. Since their arrival on the scene, many years ago, their empowerment programmes for their dealers and customers have always been top notch and even now what they are giving to Nigerians is something that cannot be quantified. Of course you know, they’re the number 1 keke in Nigeria and their customer relations and after sales service are equally top of the range”.