As part of the company’s efforts to empower micro- and small-business owners who engage in fleet ownership of tricycles, Simba TVS has continued it’s outreach programme with stops at Aba and Umuahia earlier in the week. The management of Simba TVS, distributors of the TVS King, the nation’s best-selling tricycle (popularly known as Keke), assured fleet owners of their unwavering commitment to their business as well as after sales service support.

Accompanying the Simba TVS Team to the events was brand ambassador and former Super Eagles’ captain and Olympic Gold medallist, Nwankwo Kanu, who participated in the events to further extend his support for the company and the vast network of businesses which rely on it, including dealerships, service centres and fleet owners.

Speaking at the well-attended events, Kanu said, “Rewarding their customers and empowering them is at the heart of what Simba TVS believes in. In fact, we can say it is in their DNA. Since their arrival on the scene, many years ago, their empowerment programmes for their dealers and customers have always been top notch and even now what they are giving to Nigerians is something that cannot be quantified. Of course, you know they are the number one Keke in Nigeria and their customer relations and after sales service are equally top of the range. I am, particularly, proud of my association with the company, especially because of what they are doing for Nigeria and Nigerians”

Mr Augustine Udoh and Mr Nitesh Kumar, from the TVS tricycle service team, briefed the dealers on the durability, quality, after sales service superiority of the TVS King tricycles and TVS motorcycles.