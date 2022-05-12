TWC Records, one of the successful gospel record label companies in Nigeria, has unveiled four artistes: Minister Raqell, The Pillaz, Sustain Music and Minster Pat Joe, that were signed under the record label’s management last week in Lagos.

Amachree Ikijana Alex, the label’s Artistes and Reportoire manager who represented the label’s president; Mr Sly Etuk disclosed why the record label signed the gospel artistes.

According to him, this gesture by the label is a testament that the label is growing and doing well, and as result of the growth, many independent artists seek to work with the label in one capacity or the other. It is only good that the label extends her hand of fellowship to these young artists and use her platform and years of experience to make these artists seen, heard and known through their music.

He says the process involved before a label decides to sign an artiste is one of the key things a label looks for in an artiste to work, with is originality in their sound and commitment shown in their work and journey.

“Every artist unveiled today has uniqueness of sound and had put in so much work into their craft citing example with The Pillaz who had been together for 23 years doing Acapella music consistently.

“It is sure going to be a big year for TWC Records family with these new additions to the family and we congratulate the entire TWC Records team and look forward to seeing what God will do with these artistes through them.

“There are few gospel record labels in the country and we have been able to put in so much into our artistes and they have prospered and they are being celebrated.” he said.