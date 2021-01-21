Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Twelve health workers comprising of three doctors and nine nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Federal Medical centre, Jalingo, the Taraba state capital.

The acting head of clinical services of the hospital Mr. Ishaya Kola who confirmed the development in Jalingo on Thursday evening, says, the medical personnel are responding to treatment adequately.

”For this year alone, FMC has recorded 19 cases of COVID-19, out of which 12 unfortunately are for health workers. Among the health workers are three doctors and nine nurses. Unfortunately, one of them is dead.

Meanwhile the Chief Medical Director of the State’s Specialist hospital, Alex Maiyangwa, says mass testing is on going.

”In the last one month we tested 363 cases and 60 without the health workers turned out positive and fortunately, no mortality ”