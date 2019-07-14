George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Twelve young Catholic men including twin brothers Paul Mary and Peter Mary Onele were on Saturday in Owerri ordained priests and deacons of the Claretian Missionaries, East Nigeria Province.

The ordination ceremony involving nine priests and three deacons was performed by His Lordship, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, Catholic Bishop of Sunyani Diocese, Ghana at St. Anthony Mary Claret Parish, Owerri.

Sunday Sun gathered that Rev. Fr. Paul Mary Onele and Rev. Fr. Peter Mary Onele were the first twins to be ordained priests since St. Anthony Mary Claret was founded by Claretian Missionaries in 1859.

Others priests were Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Anyaebosim, Rev. Fr. Henry Ekwem, Rev. Fr. Valentine Orazulume, Rev. Fr. Kentigern Aririguzo, Rev. Fr. Churchill Emeghara, Rev. Fr. Anthony Enemuo and Rev. Fr Gabriel Lanshima.

The three deacons were Rev. Michael Madunagu, Rev. Charles Okonkwo and Rev. Augustine Mary Obiadazie.

Bishop Gyamfi, who presided over the ordination mass charged the newly ordained during the homily to be shining example to the world.