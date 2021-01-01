From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Coalition of North Central Groups, Nigeria Citizens Action Group and Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, yesterday, said twisting Bishop Mathew Kukah’s view on national security by some groups and individuals was hypocritical.

The groups said the comment of the bishop, in his Christmas message, represented 99 per cent of the position of patriotic Nigerians.

In a joint statement by S. A. Lukman and Isah Abubakar, the groups said the twist of Kukah’s Christmas message was unfortunate, unpatriotic, hypocritical and sponsored.

“Bishop Kukah has spoken the mind of 99.9 per cent Nigerians. The Federal government should rather make necessary amendments to correct all areas itemised in Kukah’s message, apologise to the Bishop and caution her sponsored agents to desist from attacking and threatening his person.

“Sane Nigerians will not take any of these agents of doom seriously for their usual eye service and an attack on the prominent Bishop of the peace who had just reminded the powers that be of obvious reality.

“We are forced to ask the whereabouts of these unscrupulous elements and groups prior 2015 when Bishop Kukah and General Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd) led National Peace Committee perfected the coming to power of Muhammadu Buhari as an opposition candidate?

“It remains disastrous, unethical, unpresidential and unlike that, a government official like the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, Coalition of Northern Group and Prof Ishaq Akintola Of MURIC could not evaluate the content of the Bishop Kukah’s Christmas message.

“Truth be told, President Muhammadu Buhari is only a Nigerian citizen. He will be the last citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that will ever rule Nigeria in the manner he has done and is doing.

“How can we explain a situation where traditional rulers are kidnapped and killed, religious leaders are being shot dead, retired and serving army generals get assassinated and nothing happens? School children and ordinary citizens get kidnapped along the expressway. Bandit attack villages kill, maim and destroy unapologetically.

“Indeed, it can only be President Buhari and he will remain the last person whose government and administration will ever toy with lives and properties of Nigerians in these manners.”