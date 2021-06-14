By Lukman Olabiyi

Following the ban on US microblogging platform, Twitter, the Federal Government, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and public office holders have switched to Indian App, Koo.

Founded on March 1, 2020, Koo, a microblogging and social networking service based in Bengaluru, India, was formerly known as Ku Koo Ku, and was developed by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka. Apart from Federal Government officials that are already active on the new platform, some state governments officials have also discarded their Twitter accounts and switched to Koo.

The verified account of the Federal Government on the app is @Nigeriagov, and it has over 20 posts. The handle is currently being followed by over 23,000 people less than one week after it joined the platform.

President Buhari who also joined the new app in June already has 7, 374 followers and following none.

The President handle on the platform is @muhammadubuhari, with 48 posts. Some government officials on the platform include Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, and his personal assistant on digital and new media, Bashir Ahmad. Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, and the governor’s aide on social media, Jubril Gawat.

Vice President Osinbajo is also on the platform, but was yet to be active as he was yet to post any comments or videos on his account though he has 26 followers, while Shehu’s account (@GarbaShehu) had garnered 195 followers with two posts while he follows one user.

Ahmad, the president’s aide on new media, was already getting closer to hitting 10, 000 followers.