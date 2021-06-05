From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government has said the ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria is an infringement on the right of Nigerians to freedom of expression.

In a terse statement issued in Abuja by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, the United States Government also said the ban was a way of sending a poor message to Nigerian citizens, investors and businesses.

‘Nigeria’s constitution provides for freedom of expression. The Government’s recent #Twitterban undermines Nigerians’ ability to exercise this fundamental freedom and sends a poor message to its citizens, investors and businesses, the US statement read.

The United States further said banning social media and curbing every citizen’s ability to seek, receive, and impart information undermined fundamental freedoms.

‘As President Biden has stated, our need for individual expression, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater. The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less communication, alongside concerted efforts toward unity, peace, and prosperity. #KeepitOn.’