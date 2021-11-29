From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo said Twitter has conceded to conditions presented by the federal government for the removal of the ban on the microblogging site.

Keyamo made the disclosure when he featured on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Recall that the federal government had in June, suspended Twitter in Nigeria a few days after the app deleted a tweet by the president on the civil war which had threatened to treat members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the “language they understand”.

In October, President Muhammadu Buhari said he had directed that Twitter ban be lifted, only if the conditions are met to allow citizens to use the platform for positive engagements.

Keyamo, who is a member of the committee set up to engage Twitter over its suspension, stated “Twitter has agreed to all the conditions”.

“The reason why the president took that step is to recalibrate our relationship with Twitter and not to drive them away from our country. “That recalibration, we have started it and the president graciously added me to the committee.

“We also set up a technical committee to interface with Twitter and come up with a lot of conditions for them to fulfil for us to lift the suspension.

“It was Twitter that reached out to the federal government to say they want to know what and what they can do to straighten up the relationship with the federal government and so, we have gone far but I may not, at this forum, let out a lot but we gave them a lot of conditions and they have agreed to all the conditions.” He said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .