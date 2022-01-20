By Merit Ibe

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI), has urged the Federal Government to create an enabling regulatory environment that supports global technology companies in achieving potentials and sustainable profits.

According to the chamber, when this happens, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and revenue mobilization will receive a boost through tax revenues from these companies. Its Director General, Chinyere Almona, who made the assertion following the lifing of Twitter suspension in Nigeria, noted that currently, the ICT sector is one of the growth drivers in the economy and “we see additional activities of the digital platforms as adding more potentials to this sector. “

Commending the efforts of the ministers, agencies and committees that have pulled the negotiations and gotten approval for the lifting of the suspension, she requested that all relevant institutions work towards enhancing the digital infrastructure to adequately and sustainably support innovation in all sectors of the economy especially healthcare delivery, agric-technology, learning, e-governance and fintech.