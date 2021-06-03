From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged Twitter to completely delete President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly inciting war over Ndigbo.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary of the group,Emma Powerful said “We know that the global outrage sparked by the evil, unpresidential and genocidal tweets made the cabal running the the country to beg Twitter to delete them.

“But we want to assure him that the world has already taken note of the genocidal threat. He cannot escape the International Criminal Court, ICC to account for his actions sooner or later.

Powerful noted that the action of Twitter also confirms that the tweets have been marked as hate speech. “Of course, we know that Garba Shehu, and Gov. El’ Rufai are the ones behind the evil tweets but they should burry their faces in shame.

“What could be more genocidal that a hypocritical President threatening war against the peaceful Igbo race and Biafrans while on the other hand pampering terrorists wrecking havoc in parts of the country.” Powerful claimed.

He added “But our response to Buhari and those running the country in his name is that victory is not dependent on the multitude of horses; It comes from God. The 1967 genocide can never be repeated in Biafra land.

“We however, commend Twitter for its courage to speak truth to power. IPOB demands Twitter to go step further and completely delete Buhari from its system as a deterrent to other tyrants like him.” Powerful said.