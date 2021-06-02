From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
The Federal Government of Nigeria has reacted to social media giant Twitter deleting President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet referencing the civil war and threatening southeastern agitators.
President Buhari had posted in a tweet on Tuesday:
‘Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.’
Following several complaints, Twitter deleted the tweet, stating: ‘This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.’
Reacting to the development, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed accused Twitter of double standards, stating that while the social media site has conveniently ignored inciting tweets by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu and his cohorts, displaying the same biases it did during the #EndSARS protests and riots when public and private property were being looted and set on fire, it finds Buhari’s tweet offensive.
The minister said Twitter’s role is suspect and Nigeria will not be fooled.
‘Twitter may have its own rules, it’s not the universal rule. If Mr President, anywhere in the world feels very bad and concerned about a situation, he is free to express such views. Now, we should stop comparing apples with oranges. If an organisation is proscribed, it is different from any other which is not proscribed,’ the minister stated.
‘Two, any organisation that gives directives to its members to attack police stations, to kill policemen, to attack correctional centres, to kill wardens, and you are now saying that Mr President does not have the right to express his dismay and anger about that? We are the ones guilty of double standards? I don’t see anywhere in the world where an organisation, a person, will stay somewhere outside Nigeria and will direct its members to attack the symbols of authority, the police, the military, especially when that organisation has been proscribed. By whatever name, you can’t justify giving orders to kill policemen or to kill anybody you do not agree with.’
One might be tempted to ask Mallam Liar Mohammed,what the Jihadist
Killer Squads; the Ansaru, Boko Haram, Fulani Killer Herdsmen and ISWAP
are doing yonder there in the North?
There is absoltuely not a single shred of evidence to prove that Mazi
Nnamdi Kanu and his Millennials of IPOB have anything whatsoever to do
with the attacks on police stations to kill the Police or attacks on correction
centers to kill the wardens et al.
Quite on the contray , some evidences on the ground do show that the
perpetrators of the mahem of killings and arsons going on in the South East and
parts of the South South are indeed Nigerian men in uniforms.
Their aim is to justify yet another Python Dances and Crocodile Tear Military
Camapaings in our Regions.
Our IPOB Millennials are flag bearing,non-violent and unarmed lots,who do
no harm to people and their property.
They go about their agitations for the restoration of our Sovereign Christian
Republic of Biafra in very peaceful manners.
The onging daily killings of our innocent and unarmed Igbo children by the
Nigerian Janjaweed Soldiers and the Police must be stopped.
Enough is enough ojare!
All Hail Biafra our God’s Own Land of the Rising Sun!!