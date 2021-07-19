From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than eight persons, including two aid workers, were on Sunday reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen in three council wards of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The affected council wards, according to the Chairman of Guma LGA, Caleb Aba, are Nzorov, Mbabai and Uvir.

The council boss, who spoke to our correspondent by telephone on Monday, disclosed that three persons including two aid workers working with 360HSCD were killed in Nzorov Council Ward on Sunday afternoon.

It was gathered that 360HSCD is a NGO working on HIV/AID testing and counselling in Benue State.

The aid workers were allegedly killed while on routine weekend supervision at Tomanyiin village at Nzorov council ward of Guma LGA of Benue State.

Aba further explained that four others were killed in Mbabai Ward while one other person was killed at the Uvir council ward that same night.

‘Some villages were attacked by Fulani herdsmen, in the first attack, three people, including two officials of the 360HSDC, who were on official function at Nzorov council ward, were attacked and killed at Tsumayin in Nzorov council ward.

‘Also four people were killed at Tse Ayonom in Mbapa council ward and one person killed from Ovie council ward. All happened yesterday.

‘I have directed that the deceased be buried immediately but corpses of the two aid officials have been taken away by their organisation. It is members of OPWS that evacuated the corpses. The matter has been reported to security operatives in the state,’ Aba said.

The council boss, who noted that his people had no issues with the herdsmen before the attack, expressed surprise that his people could be attacked and killed in that manner by the herdsmen.

‘We had no reported issue with the Fulani herdsmen before the attack. That’s what baffles me,’ the council chairman said.

Villagers, who reportedly called the telephone lines of the aid workers after they were abducted by suspected herdsmen, alleged that the herdsmen answered the call and confirmed that they had been killed.

The villagers further claimed that the herdsmen vowed that the killings would continue until Governor Samuel Ortom yields to their demand to repeal the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law of 2017.

But when contacted by telephone, the Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Galma, confirmed that there had been series of attacks around the border area between Benue and Nasarawa States in the last few days.

Galma, who alleged that two Fulani herdsmen were killed in the attacks, said it was possible that during the encounter, some Tiv people were killed as alleged but that he does not know about the killings.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the incident but noted that only three people were killed.

‘Incident is confirmed. Three persons were attacked and killed on their way to farm in Tomanyiin, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State,’ Anene said in a short message.

On his part, the Public Relations Officer for Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Flying Officer Audu Katty, denied the incident saying nothing like that happened.

‘From our source nothing like that happened,’ Matty said.

