Chinelo Obogo
An Airbus A330-243 owned by Middle East Airlines with registration number OD-MEA, ran into a Boeing 777 airplane with registration number TC-LJC operated by Turkish Airlines on Wednesday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday
The Middle East airbus ran into the Turkish cargo flight which was parked at the international airport apron.
The Turkish cargo plane was reportedly parked at the tarmac when the MEA airbus which was taxying ran into it. The plane had to disembark its passengers who were already on board.
Leave a Reply