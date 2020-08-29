Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Two locals were allegedly shot dead on Thursday night when armed kidnappers stormed a growing Kaduna community called, Juji, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and attempted to kidnap a victim, but it was foiled.

This came a few days after four JSS 3 students (three girls and a boy), of Prince Academy and their teacher were kidnapped in another axis of the same local government. The kidnappers have made no contact. Juji, though geographically located in Chikun local council, is part of Kaduna town and one of the immediate host communities of Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company (KRPC).

The community, which majority of its dwellers are agrarian, have suffered untold hardship in the hands of criminal elements, including the kidnap and murder of a pregnant woman after a fat ransom was paid by her husband, Dr. Philip Ataga, some months ago. A source in the community told our reporter in confidence that, as usual, the kidnappers came under the cover of night at about 1100hours Thursday, August 28, shooting sporadically for hours. This attracted locals before the arrival of security men.

The source said, following the continuous sound of gunshots, the two unlucky youths came from neighbouring Baban-Saura to assist in foiling the kidnap of their neighbours. But they were shot dead by the angry criminals. “I can’t talk with you at length on the phone,” the source said. “But we had a terrible experience last night around 11 pm. The kidnappers came again but we resisted despite the intimidation because they were shooting continuously for hours. “We have been living in fear in Juji. They have been kidnapping us for ransom. We have made up our mind to resist all manners of criminal intention against us here in Juji no matter the intimidation. I think they rely on the poor road network and the forest behind KRPC. They failed this time as they were unable to kidnap, anyone.” Police Public Relations Officer for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige did not take his calls to confirm the development as at the time of filing this report.