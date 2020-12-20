Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two persons have been arrested by police in Ogun State for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl.

The suspects, Damilare Oyeniyi, 30 and Emmanuel Okori, 20, who committed the crime on December 12, were arrested on December 16, 2020, by police detectives attached to Sango Divisional headquarters.

The arrest of the duo followed a report lodged at the Sango Police Station by the victim that the two suspects who reside in the same compound with her, dragged her into a room belonging to one of them, stripped her naked, videoed her and later took their turns to rape her severally.

Upon the report, the DPO of Sango Police Division, CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed detectives to go after the suspects who were reported to have taken to their heels immediately they committed the dastard act.

“The investigative effort of the detectives paid off on the 16th of December when the duo were eventually arrested.

“On interogation, the two suspects confessed to the crime. They also confessed video-recording the victim’s naked body with which they used to threaten her not to report the incident to the police or the video would be posted on the social media”. Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer of Ogun State Police Command, stated in a statement on Sunday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.